Big Brother's Paloma Aguilar Self-Evicts Due to Personal Matters

There's one less guest staying at the BB Motel.

The July 14 episode of Big Brother saw Paloma Aguilar self-evict herself, just hours before there was supposed to be a live eviction. Paloma explained she wasn't sleeping and had been struggling with anxiety since entering the house, so she felt it was best to leave.

The houseguests learned about her departure through a note, which Head of Household Daniel Durston shared with the group. "Due to a personal matter, Paloma will no longer be continuing in the Big Brother game," he read. "She wanted to pass along that she loves you all and wishes you all the best."

Because of Paloma's surprise exit, the houseguests were saved from voting for either Taylor Hale or Terrance Higgins to participate in the Backstage Boss challenge. Whoever received the most votes would've gone up against one of the Backstage Pass holders—Alyssa Snider, Brittany Hoopes and Paloma held a pass—and whoever lost in the battle would've gone home immediately.