Sami Sheen Shares If Her Dad Charlie Is Supportive of Her OnlyFans Career

Watch : Charlie Sheen REACTS to Daughter's OnlyFans Account

Charlie Sheen is still not a fan of his daughter Sami Sheen's new online venture.

While out in Beverly Hills on July 14, the 18-year-old shared that although her father is still against her creating an OnlyFans account, her mother, Denise Richards, has been nothing but supportive.

"I'm super grateful, I have a supportive mom on my side," Sami told TMZ, adding that the Two and a Half Men actor hasn't particularly come around to the idea.

When asked about the lack of encouragement from Charlie about having the account, Sami said, "I don't really mind, it's totally fine." She later added that it was a "personal" issue that she would prefer to no longer speak about.

"Everyone thinks it's just for like, raunchy stuff, but you can post whatever you want on there," she told the outlet. "I'm just kind of doing my own thing, seeing if people like it or not. I just like the creative side of it and being able to make my own choices and be my own boss."