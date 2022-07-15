Sami Sheen Shares If Her Dad Charlie Is Supportive of Her OnlyFans Career

Charlie Sheen is still not a fan of his daughter Sami Sheen's new online venture.
While out in Beverly Hills on July 14, the 18-year-old shared that although her father is still against her creating an OnlyFans account, her mother, Denise Richards, has been nothing but supportive.
"I'm super grateful, I have a supportive mom on my side," Sami told TMZ, adding that the Two and a Half Men actor hasn't particularly come around to the idea.
When asked about the lack of encouragement from Charlie about having the account, Sami said, "I don't really mind, it's totally fine." She later added that it was a "personal" issue that she would prefer to no longer speak about.
"Everyone thinks it's just for like, raunchy stuff, but you can post whatever you want on there," she told the outlet. "I'm just kind of doing my own thing, seeing if people like it or not. I just like the creative side of it and being able to make my own choices and be my own boss."
E! News has reached out to Charlie's rep for comment but has not heard back yet.
Last month, Charlie spoke out against his oldest daughter joining the subscription-based platform. In a statement to E! News he said, "I do not condone this, but since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity."
He added that Sami created her OnlyFans account while living with Denise. "She is 18 years old now and living with her mother," the actor said. "This did not occur under my roof."
In response, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum told E! News, "Sami is 18, and this decision wasn't based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgement, but she makes her own choices."
To further show her support of her daughter's new venture, on June 23, Denise created her own OnlyFans account, charging subscribers either $25 a month or $67.50 for three months to view her exclusive content.
The 51-year-old model later defended her decision to join the platform, telling KTLA that she "wasn't educated on what OnlyFans was," but "started to learn about it."
"I really think that the creators of the site really took the best of every platform of social media and put it into one site," she told the outlet July 6. "You own your content. The other sites, they can sell your content."
Denise added, "We all post pictures with ourselves with bathing suits on Instagram and some of the other sites that there's no difference other than you actually own the content."