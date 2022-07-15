The Way Heather Rae Young Learned She Was Pregnant Proves She’s So "In Tune" With Tarek El Moussa

Heather Rae Young shared the sweet moment when she revealed to Tarek El Moussa that she is pregnant. Learn how Heather found out she was expecting thanks to Tarek being "so in tune" with her.

Watch: Heather Rae El Moussa Is PREGNANT, Expecting With Tarek El Moussa

Sometimes, you just know.

One day after Heather Rae Young announced that she Tarek El Moussa are expecting their first child together, the Selling Sunset star shared the moment she learned she was pregnant—and it's all thanks to Tarek's intuition.

"So I was two days late on my period," Heather recalled in a July 14 Instagram post. "Tarek and I are so in tune with each other that he turned over to me and said ‘babe will you take a pregnancy test today' and I said sure but kinda blew it off cause I didn't think I was pregnant."

Heather explained that after taking the test, she went downstairs without looking at the stick. Once she headed back into her bathroom, she remembered to check the results and to her surprise, a little one is on the way. To be extra certain, Heather then took two more tests and "started getting super excited to share the news with T."

photos
Inside Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young's Honeymoon

The 34-year-old, who has been open about her IVF journey, noted that she and Tarek "had been trying so hard for a baby and I really wanted to make the surprise special."

So, how did Heather break the news? She packed a baby onesie in a gift box with her three positive pregnancy tests. In her post, she shared a video of the sweet reveal. After Tarek opened the box and learned that they were expecting, he quipped, "I told you to take a pregnancy test today!"

Tarek took to his own Instagram with the news on July 14 by sharing shots from a beachside maternity shoot. The touching pictures featured Heather and Tarek, along with his children Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, whom he shares with ex Christina Haack Hall.

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

In his caption, Tarek revealed what Taylor and Brayden think about their expanding family.

"I'm so proud of my babies for being so loving to Heather and so supportive of our baby on the way!" he wrote. "Tay and Bray keep guessing the gender daily and playing around with names, it's been so fun and cute to see them involved and get so excited."

He ended his celebratory message by noting, "I'm just genuinely so excited for this next chapter of our lives together as a family and feel so blessed."

