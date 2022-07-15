You Won't Believe Which Show Dave Coulier Almost Starred on Instead of Full House

It's hard to imagine Full House without Dave Coulier as Uncle Joey, but it turns out that it came very close to happening! Find out the show that Dave thought he was going to do instead.

Cut it out—Dave Coulier was almost on Saturday Night Live?!

Dave, who played Uncle Joey on Full House from 1987 to 1995 and on the reboot Fuller House from 2016 to 2020, revealed that he came very close to being a cast member on the storied sketch show instead of yucking it up with the Tanners.

In a July 13 interview on SiriusXM's Jim Norton & Sam Roberts, Dave said he auditioned for SNL when he was a stand-up comic in the '80s and received a call saying the show's legendary creator Lorne Michaels wanted him as a cast member.

"I told everybody in my life, of course," Dave said. "All the comics were like, ‘Wow, you're on SNL?' and I was like, ‘Yeah, can you believe it?'"

But then the other shoe dropped.

"I boxed up everything in my apartment and then 10 days go by and I don't hear anything," he explained. "I'm trying to find an apartment in New York. I'm ready to go. Then I get a call that says, 'I've got some bad news.' I said, 'What could be bad—I couldn't find an apartment?' He said, 'No, you're not going.'"

When he asked for an explanation, Dave was told somebody at Saturday Night Live thought that he and Dana Carvey were "too similar."

Carvey joined the cast of SNL in 1986 and was responsible for some of the most iconic characters in the show's history, including The Church Lady, Garth from Wayne's World and his impression of 1992 presidential candidate Ross Perot. Carvey left Saturday Night Live in 1993.

The bad news didn't last for long, though, as Dave explained, "About a year later, I got the Full House script."

Getty Images

While Dave said he was never anything but thrilled for Dana, he admitted, "You're always kind of shaking something like that off. But had I never gone to New York that year, I never would have been on Full House."

We'd say things worked out just fine.

