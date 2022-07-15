Kendall Jenner Embraces Tropical Vacation After Devin Booker Reunions

Watch : Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Get Cozy in the Hamptons

Kendall Jenner is getting some R&R after a busy month.

The model shared several snapshots of her tropical vacation on July 14, giving fans an inside look at her relaxing retreat.

Captioning a gallery with the heart hands emoji, Kendall posted photos of herself on the beach at sunset, splashing in the ocean waves and tanning on a yacht with content creator Lauren Perez.

Based on the pics, Kendall's getaway was also filled with off-roading adventures, ripe papayas, waterfall hikes and plenty of 818 Tequila, as she shared a shot of her packed ice chest.

Her vacation comes less than a month after a source close to The Kardashians star told E! News that she and boyfriend Devin Booker had split after two years together. "Kendall and Devin hit a rough patch recently," the insider said. "They started to feel like they weren't aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles."