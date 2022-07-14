Ivana Trump Dead at 73: Ivanka Trump Reflects on Her “Charming” Mom

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Ivanka Trump is honoring the memory of her late mom Ivana Trump.

On July 14, Ivana—the ex-wife of former President Donald Trump—passed away at the age of 73. Amid news of her passing, a "heartbroken" Ivanka took to Twitter to share a tribute to her mother. "Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny," she wrote alongside a sweet throwback photo of the mother-daughter duo from when Ivanka was a child. "She lived life to the fullest—never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance."

She added, "I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always."

Ivanka's post follows an earlier statement made with her brothers Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump announcing the Ivana's death. "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump," the statement read. "Our mother was an incredible woman—a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend."