Margot Robbie, Lizzo, Megan Fox, and More Stars Rock Barbiecore Style: Try These 50 Pieces Under $50

Barbiecore fashions are more popular than ever before. Here are some affordable ways to embody the aesthetic.

E-Comm: Barbiecore TrendGetty Images/ BACKGRID

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Come on, Barbie. Let's go shopping. The Barbiecore style trend is truly iconic and it's not disappearing any time soon. In fact, the bright pink hues are just getting even more popular, especially as photos emerge of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling from the Barbie movie set. Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are a real-life duo who has embraced bold pinks. Lizzo, Khloe Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian have recently rocked some pink on pink on pink ensembles too.

Even if you're not a celeb, you can channel that iconic, playful aesthetic with some super affordable pieces that add fun pops of color to your wardrobe.

Barbiecore Skirts

Werena Pleated Tennis Skirts

Get athletic with this hot pink tennis skirt, which is super flattering and functional— whether you play sports or not. This skirt comes in 30 additional colorways. This skirt has 7,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$22-$24
Amazon

Verdusa Women's Fringe Trim High Waist Short Pencil Bodycon Skirt

You'll want to dance your heart out in this fun, fringe skirt. This comes in 9 additional colorways.

$28
Amazon

SheIn Women's Fold Pleated Asymmetrical Split Thigh High Waist Midi Ruched Skirt

This is such a chic piece for a vacation or a fun night out. Go all in with the pink or you can pair this with a black or white top. This skirt comes in 30 additional colorways.

$26-$29
Amazon

The Drop Women's Maya Silky Slip Skirt

Wear this skirt to the office. Go casual with a white tank top. Or you can dress it up for a special event. This is one of those pieces you can style for so many different dress codes. It comes in 22 colorways. 

$41
Amazon

Barbiecore Shorts

Sissycos Women's Artistic Splash Printed Biker Shorts

Ditch the plain, black bike shorts for this fun pair with neon accents.

$13-$19
Amazon

BMJL Women's Running Shorts

These neon shorts have a relaxed fit, made from super breathable fabric that stays cool and dry. They also have a phone pocket, which is great for your other small essentials. These shorts come in 37 colorways and they have 4,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$18-$26
Amazon

Pesion Women’s Metallic Shiny Shorts

Get your shine on in these pink, metallic shorts. They are available in 16 colorways.

$10-$21
Amazon

Perfashion Women's Metallic Shorts and Matching Glasses

If you're gonna wear some Barbie-esque shiny shorts, you need the matching shades too. These come in 7 colors and they have 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$25-$28
Amazon

Barbiecore 2-Piece Sets

Voikerdr Women 2 Piece Outfits

Bring some cheer to your workout with this bright, two-piece track set. It's available in 7 colorways. 

$29
Amazon

Mintsnow Women Sexy 2 Piece Outfits

All eyes will be on you when you rock this bold two-piece set, which comes in many additional colorways. This set has 3,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$16-$32
Amazon

Fafofa Ribbed Workout Outfits

Wear this sports bra and leggings set to your next workout or your next hang out. This Barbie-esque look is on-trend no matter what you're up to.

$30-$34
Amazon

Barbiecore Swimsuits

Moshengqi Women High Wasited Bikini

This is such a simple, yet sleek suit. It's super flattering and the high-waisted bottom comes through for some tummy control. You can get this in 19 additional colorways. It has 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$28-$29
Amazon

SheIn Women's 3 Piece Bikini Set

You'll be dressed to impressed at any pool party in this three-piece set, which includes a bikini and a matching sarong. This set comes in 40 colorways.

$26-$29
Amazon

SweatyRocks Women's Sexy Bathing Suits Spaghetti Strap Floral Bikini Set

Combine the Barbiecore trend with tie dye when you opt for this bikini set. This suit comes in 33 colors and it has 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$21-$30
Amazon

SweatyRocks Women's Sexy Basic Criss Cross Tie Knot Front Deep V Open Back One Piece Swimwear

This plunging swimsuit is super flattering and it's customizable with a detachable chest strap, removable padding, and a tie at the back. This comes in 24 colorways and it has 2,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$35
Amazon

Meyeeka Womens Scoop Neck Cut Out Front Lace Up Back High Cut Monokini One Piece Swimsuit

This looks like a bikini, but it's actually a cut-out one-piece swimsuit. You get the comfort and support of a one-piece and the style of a bikini. 

This suit comes in 30 colors and it has 9,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$17-$30
Amazon

Dixperfect Women's Retro 80s/90s Inspired High Cut Low Back One Piece Swimwear

This retro one-piece has a high-cut leg and it's ultra-flattering. You can even wear it as a bodysuit with your favorite skirt or pants.

This suit comes in 40 colors and it has 3,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$16-$32
Amazon

Barbiecore Sunglasses

Gifiore Retro 90S Rectangle Sunglasses

Channel the 90s in these rectangle shades, which come in 12 colors.

$13
Amazon

Dollger Rectangle Sunglasses

These are giving Y2K vibes and there are 8 colors to choose from.

$20
$13
Amazon

Olinowl Yoela Heart Oversized Rimless Sunglasses

You'll see nothing but love in these heart-shaped shades. They come in a bunch of colors and they have 5-star Amazon reviews.

$6
Amazon

Barbiecore Jackets and Blazers

Allegra K Women's Holographic Shiny Long Sleeve Zipper Hooded Metallic Jacket

Stand out in this metallic zip-up jacket with a hood. It comes in 14 colors.

$42
Amazon

IyMoo Women's Blazer

Wear this bright blazer to the office or you can style it for a fun girls' night out. It comes in 17 colorways.

$7-$32
Amazon

Pesion Store Women’s Waterproof Raincoat

Stay dry in the rain and look adorable in this pink zip-up. If you love it, there are more cute colorways to choose from. It has 1,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$17-$31
Amazon

Barbiecore Shoes

Funtasma by Pleaser Women's Gogo-300 Boot

These are much more fun than the brown or black boots you wear all the time. There are plenty of colorways to choose from too. They have 1,600+ 5-star reviews.

$49
Amazon

Fila Women's Disruptor II Sneaker

If you're looking for a workout motivation, these sneakers are just what you need. They come in 27 colorways.

$23
Amazon

Cushionaire Women’s Feather Recovery Slide Sandals With +Comfort

These slides are beyond comfortable. You won't regret getting these in any of the 21 colorways. These slide have 10,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$24
Amazon

Fitvalen Braided Sandals

Pair these braided sandals with a casual look or a more dressed up style. They're comfortable, versatile, and a standout color.

$35
Amazon

Barbiecore Headbands

Lilly Pulitzer Knotted Pearl Headband

This bright pattern and the pearl accents make this the ultimate accessory.

$39
Amazon

Velvet Knotted Headbands for Women (Hot Pink)

This velvet knot headband brings a touch of sophistication to any ensemble.

$8
Amazon

Cellot Super Big Bows Silky Fabric Headband

Bow hard or go home with this bold headband, which comes in multiple colorways.

$7
Amazon

Motique Accessories Hot Pink 2 Inch Wide Satin Hard Headband

This is just one of those classic looks that will never go out of style. It has 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$8
Amazon

RiptGear Stretch Sport Headband for Women- 2 Pack

Push your hair out of your face with these headbands. These are great for a workout or just those busy days when you need your hair out of the way. These headbands have 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$15
Amazon

Barbiecore Gloves

Jisen Satin Gloves

Class up any look with these silky pink gloves. These come in 17 colors.

$10
Amazon

Greatlookz Soft Serenade Elbow Length Fingerless Gloves

Get the sophistication of gloves, but these are so much easier to text with since they're fingerless. 

$15
Amazon

Barbiecore Bags

Lui Sui Women’s Acrylic Lip Shaped Evening Bags

How fun is this bag? You will get compliments everywhere you go when you have this lip-shaped bag on your shoulder. It comes in three colorways. 

$25
Amazon

FashionPuzzle Envelope Wristlet Clutch Crossbody Bag with Chain Strap

This is the ideal bag for a night out. There's enough room for your essentials, but it's not bulky at all. You can wear it as a shoulder bag or a crossbody. Amazon has this in 30 colorways.

The bag has 5,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$25
$20
Amazon

Nodykka Women Tote Bags

Carry this on those days when a small bag just isn't gonna cut it. This is a great bag for running errands, your work commute, or even a beach day. Amazon has this in 100+ colors and it has 12,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$30
$10
Amazon

The Drop Diana Top Handle Cross Body Bag

This bag screams luxury, but it's actually available at such an accessible price point in 13 colorways.

$44
$40
Amazon

Barbiecore Dresses and Jumpsuits

Aro Lora Long Wide Leg Jumpsuit

Look chic and feel comfortable in this bright pink jumpsuit, which is also available in 20 additional colorways. It has 1,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$36
Amazon

Wusenst Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress

Steal the show in this silky dress with a high slit at the leg. It comes in 30 additional colors and it has 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$23
Amazon

Verdusa Women's Sexy Ruched Side Asymmetrical V Neck Bodycon Cami Dress

Wear this bold, asymmetrical mini for your next girls' night out. This dress has 5,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$10-$33
Amazon

Votepretty Sundress v Neck Tie Front Spaghetti Strap Dresses With Pockets

This tie-front dress is supremely flattering and it even has pockets. What more could you want? It comes in 40 colors and patterns. This dress has 5,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$25-$32
Amazon

xxxiticat Women's Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress

A slip dress is just so classic. You can never go wrong with this style, which comes in a ton of colors and has 6,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$24-$27
Amazon

II ININ Women's Deep V-Neck Casual Dress

You will look put-together the instant you put on this maxi-dress. It's easy to wear, yet glamorous at the same time. It comes in many colors and it has 13,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$28-$37
Amazon

Exlura Women Tie Back Summer Dresses

Wear this darling mini dress to brunch with friends. You can't go wrong with lightweight, flowy, and comfortable. And you need to check out the back. That tie is to die for. There are 15 colorways to choose from. It has 3,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$40
Amazon

Barbiecore Logo Pieces

Barbie Logo Tank Top

This Barbie tank top is so classic. It comes in 8 colorways.

$23
Amazon

Barbie Barbie Logo Sweatshirt ,Grey ,Small

Get cozy and pay homage to Barbie in this super soft crewneck sweatshirt

$40
Amazon

Barbie Valentines Ken Love Tank Top

Don't forget about Ken. This tank is great for the Ken in your life or for any Ken fans out there. It comes in a handful of colorways.

$23
Amazon

Barbie 90's Barbie Logo Tank Top

Barbie, but make it tropical. This tank top is perfect for the summer time, in every color. 

$23
Amazon

Barbie Heart Logo Tank Top

How adorable is this Barbie tank? Now, you just need to decide on your favorite color.

$23
Amazon

While you're shopping, check out these gift picks from @BarbieStyle.

Stars Prove Barbiecore Style Is Timeless: Try 50 Pieces Under $50