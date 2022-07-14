Oregon Ducks Football Star Spencer Webb Dead at 22

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

College football has lost a rising star.

Spencer Webb, who played tight end for the Oregon Ducks, died after an accidental fall on July 13. He was 22 years old.

The Lane County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that police responded to rock slides near Triangle Lake after receiving a report of an injured person, who they later identified as Spencer. He was found about 100 yards down a steep hill. Deputies learned that he was "recreating in the area" and "fell and struck his head." Bystanders and responding paramedics were unable to revive him.

The office added, "There is no evidence of foul play and his death appears to be accidental."

The Oregon Ducks paid tribute to their team member on Twitter. "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Spencer Webb. Our hearts go out to his family, teammates, and friends at such a difficult time," the team tweeted. "We will miss Spencer greatly."