Alex Murdaugh Indicted on Two Counts for Murders of Wife and Son

South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh will soon find himself back in the courtroom—this time as a defendant.

On July 14, Murdaugh was indicted by a South Carolina Grand Jury on two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The news comes more than a year after his wife Margaret "Maggie" Murdaugh, 52, and son Paul Murdaugh, 22, died at family's hunting estate in June 2021.

With their charges, the Grand Jury indicated that they believed that Murdaugh possessed both a rifle—which they allege he used to kill his wife—as well as a shotgun, which they believe he used to kill his youngest son.

His lawyers, Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, denied the allegations against their client. "Alex wants his family, friends and everyone to know that he did not have anything to do with the murders of Maggie and Paul," they said in a statement. "He loved them more than anything in the world."

"It was very clear from day one that law enforcement and the Attorney General prematurely concluded that Alex was responsible for the murder of his wife and son," they continued. "But we know that Alex did not have any motive whatsoever to murder them."