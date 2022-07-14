Exclusive

Tony Shaloub Calls This "The Most Interesting Part" of His Mrs. Maisel Role​

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Tony Shaloub earned his 12th Emmy nomination on July 12. In an exclusive chat with E! News, find out why he still finds his work so rewarding.

By Alex Ross, Daniel Trainor Jul 14, 2022 9:07 PMTags
TVEmmysCelebritiesThe Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Watch: Tony Shaloub's Theory on His Double SAG Award Wins

Tony Shaloub doesn't take any of this for granted. 

The star of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, who picked up his 12th Emmy nomination overall and fourth consecutive for his performance as Abe Weissman on Maisel July 12, called his latest recognition "the sprinkles on top of the frosting," in an exclusive chat with E! News.

Shaloub, whose eight other Emmy nominations came from playing the titular role on Monk, said the creative process on Maisel is what he really finds the most rewarding.

"The work and the experience of all of us gathering and exploring the stories and exploring these characters, that's the real prize," he said. "That's the real gift."

Shaloub and his Maisel cast mates are currently shooting the show's fifth and final season, but Shaloub still manages to finds new, compelling layers in his character.

"I think the most interesting part is that Abe is always in a kind of a state of discovery and work," he explained. "When we started this show, I think Abe believed that he had it all figured out; his life, his role as a husband and father, his career and, even though all of those things started to change and unravel in different ways, he's kind of resilient and he rolls with it."

photos
2022 Emmy Nominations: Stars React

In addition to Shaloub's nomination, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel earned its fourth consecutive Outstanding Comedy Series nomination, with co-stars Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein picking up their fourth consecutive noms, as well.

Shaloub pointed to "the closeness of the ensemble, the generosity of the other actors" as a major factor of the show's sustained success, and further explained, "You just can't beat that when you're really trusting the material and you're having the best time you've ever had in a work environment."

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Shaloub, who won three Emmys for Monk and took home Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Maisel in 2019, admitted winning a fourth trophy this year would be "shocking."

"There's just so much great content out there right now," he said. "Every year seems to get better and better."

Find if Shaloub takes home more hardware when the 2022 Emmy Awards are broadcast live Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on NBC and streamed live on Peacock.

(E!, NBC and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Olympic Swimmer Michael Klim Shares His CIDP Diagnosis

2
Breaking

Donald Trump's Ex-Wife Ivana Trump Dead at 73

3

Sex of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s 2nd Baby Revealed

4

Chace Crawford Says Leaving Behind Gossip Girl Was “Jarring"

5

Oregon Ducks Football Star Spencer Webb Dead at 22

Latest News

Exclusive

Taylor John Smith Shares a Surprising Connection to Reese Witherspoon

See Steve Carell Get Chained up in The Patient Trailer

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Reveals Shady Career Move

Law & Order’s Christopher Meloni Goes Nude in New Peloton Ad

Oregon Ducks Football Star Spencer Webb Dead at 22

Alex Murdaugh Indicted on Two Counts for Murders of Wife and Son

Constance Wu Attempted Suicide Amid Fresh Off the Boat Backlash