Tony Shaloub Calls This "The Most Interesting Part" of His Mrs. Maisel Role​

Tony Shaloub doesn't take any of this for granted.
The star of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, who picked up his 12th Emmy nomination overall and fourth consecutive for his performance as Abe Weissman on Maisel July 12, called his latest recognition "the sprinkles on top of the frosting," in an exclusive chat with E! News.
Shaloub, whose eight other Emmy nominations came from playing the titular role on Monk, said the creative process on Maisel is what he really finds the most rewarding.
"The work and the experience of all of us gathering and exploring the stories and exploring these characters, that's the real prize," he said. "That's the real gift."
Shaloub and his Maisel cast mates are currently shooting the show's fifth and final season, but Shaloub still manages to finds new, compelling layers in his character.
"I think the most interesting part is that Abe is always in a kind of a state of discovery and work," he explained. "When we started this show, I think Abe believed that he had it all figured out; his life, his role as a husband and father, his career and, even though all of those things started to change and unravel in different ways, he's kind of resilient and he rolls with it."
In addition to Shaloub's nomination, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel earned its fourth consecutive Outstanding Comedy Series nomination, with co-stars Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein picking up their fourth consecutive noms, as well.
Shaloub pointed to "the closeness of the ensemble, the generosity of the other actors" as a major factor of the show's sustained success, and further explained, "You just can't beat that when you're really trusting the material and you're having the best time you've ever had in a work environment."
Shaloub, who won three Emmys for Monk and took home Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Maisel in 2019, admitted winning a fourth trophy this year would be "shocking."
"There's just so much great content out there right now," he said. "Every year seems to get better and better."
Find if Shaloub takes home more hardware when the 2022 Emmy Awards are broadcast live Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on NBC and streamed live on Peacock.
(E!, NBC and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)