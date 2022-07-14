Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy and Venita Aspen Tease What's to Come on Season 8

Watch : Southern Charm's Leva Teases Hook Ups & Broken Friendships

The drama on Southern Charm is just getting started.

That's according to cast members Madison LeCroy and Venita Aspen, who told E! News that they did not hold back at all while filming season eight.

Venita, who was promoted to a full-time position this time around, is especially bringing her A-game. "Last year I was a little reserved," she said. "I didn't wanna be too much. And now we're doing everything. We're doing the most."

Madison concurred. "She's more of herself this year," the hairstylist said, declaring that they're even better together. "People don't know what to do with us!"

They're capable of putting on a show with or without the help of their co-stars, though. Throwing some shade at a few cast members, Venita added, "I feel like they thought that they were going to be able to push Madison out and not have to deal with someone coming in and stirring the pot a little bit. And then here I come here!"