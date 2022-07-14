Would Taylor Kitsch Star in a Friday Night Lights Reboot? He Says...

Our clear eyes and full hearts are crying and broken.
Taylor Kitsch, who played hard-nosed heartthrob Tim Riggins on Friday Night Lights from 2006 to 2011, said he has no interest in returning to Dillon.
"You may see it, but I will not be a part of it," Kitsch told Variety. "I'm done. I'm good. I want to keep growing as an actor. Going back to Rigs—let him live in everyone else's memories. Whatever that is, whatever he means to them, let him lay there."
Kitsch, who currently stars alongside Chris Pratt and Constance Wu in Prime Video's The Terminal List, said he's simply grown too much professionally in the more than 10 years since he left the Panthers behind.
"It was such a huge springboard for me, but I'm such a different actor now," he expanded. "It allowed me to explore the process, be f--king green and embrace it."
When we last saw Riggins in the series finale, he was building a house with his brother Billy (Derek Phillips) as they toasted each other and said "Texas Forever." To calm our minds, we'll assume Tim and Tyra (Adrianne Palicki) are living happily ever after in that house, far from the bright lights of a reboot.
Though Kitsch won't be involved, FNL producer Brian Grazer recently insisted that there's more high school football drama to come.
"We're working on another Friday Night Lights movie in Del Rio, Texas on a border town that takes place in 2015," Grazer told Collider in November 2021, "and hope to be making that the beginning of next year."
Not only that, he said the movie "will lead us into a new series that takes place in a more recent time…like now, today, and we're excited about it."
Grazer and the Friday Night Lights team haven't offered up any updates since. All we ask is that Coach and Tami Taylor are still together when the time comes.
To get your Taylor Kitsch fix, all eight episodes of The Terminal List are available to stream on Prime Video.