Would Taylor Kitsch Star in a Friday Night Lights Reboot? He Says...

Our clear eyes and full hearts are crying and broken.

Taylor Kitsch, who played hard-nosed heartthrob Tim Riggins on Friday Night Lights from 2006 to 2011, said he has no interest in returning to Dillon.

"You may see it, but I will not be a part of it," Kitsch told Variety. "I'm done. I'm good. I want to keep growing as an actor. Going back to Rigs—let him live in everyone else's memories. Whatever that is, whatever he means to them, let him lay there."

Kitsch, who currently stars alongside Chris Pratt and Constance Wu in Prime Video's The Terminal List, said he's simply grown too much professionally in the more than 10 years since he left the Panthers behind.

"It was such a huge springboard for me, but I'm such a different actor now," he expanded. "It allowed me to explore the process, be f--king green and embrace it."