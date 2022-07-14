Donald Trump's Ex-Wife Ivana Trump Dead at 73

Ivana Trump—the ex-wife of Donald Trump and the mother to the former president's three oldest children Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric—has passed away at the age of 73.

The Trump family has lost its matriarch.

Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, has passed away at the age of 73, according to a statement from her children Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump," the statement read. "Our mother was an incredible woman—a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend."

Calling Ivana a "survivor," the statement continued, "She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren."

Donald, who was married to Ivana from 1977 to 1992, also mourned the loss in a statement of his own.

"I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City," he wrote. "She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life."

He added, "Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!"

Story developing...

 

