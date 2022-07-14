Does Pete Davidson Want to Get Married One Day? He Says…

Could marriage be in Pete Davidson's future?
The Saturday Night Live alum revealed if he'd like to tie the knot one day during an interview on Kevin Hart's Peacock series Hart to Heart. The topic came up after Davidson discussed how he'd like to be a father at some point. And when Hart asked if he wants children and marriage, Davidson replied, "100 percent. I mean, that's the way I hope it goes."
In fact, Davidson noted starting a family is a big priority for him. "My favorite thing ever that I have yet to achieve is I wanna have a kid," he said. "That's like my dream."
And he's already thinking about the kind of parent he'd like to be. "It would be so fun to dress up the little dude," the comedian continued. "I'm so excited for that chapter. So that's kind of what I'm just preparing for now is trying to be as good of a dude and develop and get better so when that happens it's just easier."
Being a dad has been an aspiration of Davidson's for years. "Since my dad died, I was like, 'I can't wait to have a kid,'" the King of Staten Island star, whose firefighter father Scott Davidson died in the line of duty on Sept. 11, 2001, shared. "Again, I don't like saying corny s--t. The reasoning was because I was like, 'I don't want a kid to ever feel like I feel right now.' Like, it wasn't his fault he passed away. But just to be there so that someone doesn't have to feel like that, and I've just been very excited to do that for someone. Watch them have what I didn't."
Davidson has come close to marriage before. In 2018, he got engaged to Ariana Grande weeks after they made their romance Instagram official. The two split months later. Now, they've both found love again. Grande is married to Dalton Gomez, and Davidson is dating Kim Kardashian.
The comic and the reality star started dating shortly after her October hosting gig on SNL, with the two sharing their first kiss during a skit in which they played Aladdin and Jasmine.
"When we kissed in-scene, it was just a vibe," Kim said during an episode of The Kardashians. "And I was like, 'Oh s--t, maybe I just need to try something different.'"
When Pete didn't come to her SNL after-party, Kim asked one of the show's producers for his phone number. "I text him," she continued. "I wasn't even thinking like, 'Oh my god, I'm going to be in a relationship with him.' I was just thinking like, 'Heard about this BDE, need to get out there.'…I was just basically DTF."
The rest, as they say, is history. Kim and Pete have since made their relationship Instagram official, walked their first red carpet together and been spotted out on several date nights. He even has a few tattoo tributes to the SKIMS mogul, which you can read about here.
