Beyoncé Celebrates Her Fans In Her First Ever TikTok

Watch : Beyoncé Unveils Artwork for Upcoming Renaissance Album

Beyoncé is entering her TikTok era.

On July 14, the "Formation" singer shared her first video on the social media platform, dedicating the post to all of the fans who created videos to her new single, "Break My Soul." The TikTok features a compilation of Black and LGBTQ content creators who danced, sang or made skits to the new track.

In one part of the clip, a fan vogued in their hotel room, while another part of the video showed someone dancing in the streets while holding a rainbow-colored fan. The video also featured an appearance from Cardi B, who screamed Beyonce's lyrics, "In case you forgot how we act outside."

"Seeing y'all release the wiggle made me so happy!" the Lemonade singer captioned the post. "Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! - Love B."

And for Beyoncé, including the skills of her Beyhive means everything, seeing as how important her fanbase is to her. As she shared on Instagram last month, she hopes her fans "find joy in this music" and are inspired "to release the wiggle. And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are."