Why Love Is Blind's Deepti Blocked Ex-Fiancé Shake on Instagram

Deepti Vempati has moved on from her messy Love Is Blind season two romance.

One step in doing so was cutting ties with her former fiancé Abishek "Shake" Chatterjee. On the latest episode of E! News' digital series Down in the DMs, she revealed, "I have Shake blocked, so he does not have the chance to DM me."

Before the Netflix show's sophomore season premiered in February, Deepti barely received any messages on Instagram. But these days, she confessed she now receives thousands a day, which, she added, are "mostly people telling me they hate Shake."

Deepti and Shake were one of many couples to leave the show's dating pods engaged, but the real world (and Shake's lack of physical attraction to her) proved to be too much to handle. Ultimately, Deepti decided to choose herself and left Shake at the altar in the season two finale.

Blocking Shake helped the reality star avoid reliving their emotional journey on her social feed. "People would just be randomly tagging me in things,'" Deepti added. "And I'm like, 'That's old energy that I don't need to deal with. It's time to move on and do fresh, new things.'"