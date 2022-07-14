Why Love Is Blind's Deepti Blocked Ex-Fiancé Shake on Instagram

Deepti Vempati has moved on from her messy Love Is Blind season two romance.
One step in doing so was cutting ties with her former fiancé Abishek "Shake" Chatterjee. On the latest episode of E! News' digital series Down in the DMs, she revealed, "I have Shake blocked, so he does not have the chance to DM me."
Before the Netflix show's sophomore season premiered in February, Deepti barely received any messages on Instagram. But these days, she confessed she now receives thousands a day, which, she added, are "mostly people telling me they hate Shake."
Deepti and Shake were one of many couples to leave the show's dating pods engaged, but the real world (and Shake's lack of physical attraction to her) proved to be too much to handle. Ultimately, Deepti decided to choose herself and left Shake at the altar in the season two finale.
Blocking Shake helped the reality star avoid reliving their emotional journey on her social feed. "People would just be randomly tagging me in things,'" Deepti added. "And I'm like, 'That's old energy that I don't need to deal with. It's time to move on and do fresh, new things.'"
While she won't be reaching out to Shake any time soon, Deepti shared that she still keeps in touch with many of her Love Is Blind castmates, including Danielle Rhul, Natalie Lee and, yes, Kyle Abrams.
After all, many fans have been raising their eyebrows at Deepti and Kylie's relationship post show. But despite what some flirty TikToks may suggest, Deepti isn't going to share what's really going on—yet.
"There's no confirmations happening today," the 31-year-old said. "Kyle is honestly one of my best friends and we've curated such a beautiful relationship, and I don't think anyone else could ever understand it. We're just bonded and connected in a way that I've never been to anyone else."
So, it's no surprise that Kyle is at the top of Deepti's DM list. "Any funny thing that we see, we're instantly sending each other," she told E! News. "It's mostly photography stuff or cool, funny videos—because we talk a lot anyway, so Instagram is just like, 'Oh, what's cool and creative that we can share with each other?'"
Deepti's Love Is Blind fame has caught the attention of many of her favorite celebs, as she revealed that stars like Paula Abdul, Jessica Alba, Kim Kardashian and Billie Eilish have interacted with her over social media. As she raved, "It's just so cool to see celebrities that I look up to just commenting and knowing who I am."
Check out the full episode above.
Love Is Blind season two is now streaming on Netflix.