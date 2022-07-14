You Need to See Rebel Wilson’s Sweet Message to Girlfriend Ramona Agruma

Watch : Rebel Wilson Comes Out While Debuting New Girlfriend

Rebel Wilson's latest video with her girlfriend Ramona Agruma is music to our ears.

On July 14, the Pitch Perfect star shared a video of Ramona pushing her as she sits on a golden swing. In the clip, the couple is seen having an adorable moment with the two smiling as they look at each other. "Thanks babe for giving me a push!" Rebel wrote in her caption. "IDK what we're doing here…but I love every second of it! #R&R."

In the comments, Ramona wrote, "Never a dull moment with you," alongside a red heart emoji.

Two weeks after they confirmed their relationship back in early June, Rebel and the fashion designer jetted off on a romantic European vacation. Since then, they've been documenting their ongoing travel adventures on Instagram, having hopped around from places like Italy, Turkey, France, London and more.