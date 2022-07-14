Archer, Chucky and More Shows Finally Have Fall Premiere Dates

Find out when your favorite shows, including Handmaid's Tale and Monarch, return to TVs this fall!

Fall is fast approaching, meaning pumpkin spice lattes, autumn leaves and TV premieres are in our future.

Fans can look forward to the return of popular shows, including Archer and Chucky

Archer is back in action on FX Aug. 24, immediately followed by the series premiere of Welcome to Wrexham, a docuseries that takes viewers behind the scenes as Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds try to revive a Wales soccer team. 

The next day, FX will debut the new show Little Demon, an animated comedy featuring the vocal talents of Danny DeVito, his daughter Lucy DeVito and Parks and Recreation alum Aubrey Plaza. Plaza plays a single mother raising the spawn of Satan (DeVito) in the suburbs of Delaware, but there are, unsurprisingly, many challenges to raising the Antichrist. 

And then, Chucky returns to SyFy for season two Oct. 5, just in time for people to get their spooks ahead of Halloween. 

Keep reading to add more upcoming shows to your watchlist...

ABC
The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC) - July 10

Michael Strahan is back as host of The $100,000 Pyramid on July 10. 

ABC
Celebrity Family Feud (ABC) - July 10

Celebrity Family Feud, with host Steve Harvey, returns July 10 on ABC. 

ABC/Craig Sjodin
The Bachelorette (ABC) - July 11

Get ready for double the love! 

The Bachelorette returns for season 19 with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia as the leading ladies.

FX
What We Do in the Shadows (FX) - July 12

Sink your teeth into this news: What We Do in the Shadows returns in July!

Getty Images
Everything’s Trash (Freeform) - July 13

Everything's Trash except this news. 

The Freeform series makes its debut July 13.

HBO Max
FBoy Island (HBO Max) - July 14

Grab some sunblock, because things are about to heat up again on FBoy Island. Season two returns July 14.

Netflix
Resident Evil (Netflix) - July 14

The TV adaptation of Resident Evil arrives July 14.

Peacock
Love Island U.S. (Peacock) - July 19

Peacock's new U.S. version of Love Island premieres Tuesday, July 19, with episodes dropping 6 days a week then on.

Freeform
Grown-ish (Freeform) - July 20

The Yara Shahidi-led series returns for season five on July 20.

FX
American Horror Stories (FX on Hulu) - July 21

Here's something to scream about! The next installment of American Horror Stories drops on Hulu in July.

Apple TV+
Trying (Apple TV+) - July 22

Season three will follow Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) as they try to parent two children.

Barbara Nitke / HBO Max
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (HBO Max) - July 28

Meet the new girls being terrorized by A in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, premiering July 28 on HBO Max.

Peacock
The Resort (Peacock) - July 28

Starring William Jackson Harper and Cristin Milioti, The Resort is open for business on July 28.

Shane Brown/FX
Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu) - August 3

Season two of Reservation Dogs arrives August 3 on FX on Hulu.

Netflix
The Sandman (Netflix) - August 5

The Sandman, starring Tom Sturridge, premieres August 5.

The CW
Killer Camp (The CW) - August 5

Season three of the horror series premieres August 5 on The CW.

Netflix
Locke & Key (Netflix) - August 10

The final season of Locke & Key arrives on Netflix on August 10.

Prime Video
A League of Their Own (Prime Video) - August 12

The TV adaptation of A League of Their Own slides into home base, a.k.a. Prime Video, Aug. 12.

Netflix
Never Have I Ever (Netflix) - August 12

Devi is back! 

Never Have I Ever, created by Mindy Kaling, returns for season 3 on August 12. 

Curtis Bonds Baker/AMC
Tales of the Walking Dead (AMC) - August 14

Here's something Walking Dead fans can sink their teeth into. Tales of the Walking Dead premieres August 14 on AMC.

The CW
Leonardo (The CW) - August 16

Starring The Good Doctor‘s Freddie Highmore, Leonardo make its return August 16.

Antonello & Monte/© Sky Italia/ The CW
Devils (The CW) - August 16

This Patrick Dempsey-led series returns to our small screens on June 30.

Walt Disney Studios
She-Hulk (Disney+) - Aug. 17

She-Hulk hits Disney+ this summer.

House of the Dragon (HBO) - Aug 21

The wait is (almost) over! 

Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon will premiere Aug. 21 on HBO.

FXX
Archer (FX) - Aug. 24

The Agency gets back to business in season 13.

Netflix
Selling the OC (Netflix) - August 24

Follow Jason and Brett Oppenheim as they expand their business to Orange County.

George Thomas Arthur Tewkesbury / MEGA
Welcome to Wrexham (FX) - August 24

The docuseries about Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's football club arrives this summer.

FXX
Little Demon (FXX) - August 25

Little Demon is a new comedy series heading to FXX.

FX
The Patient (FX on Hulu) - August 30

The new limited series premieres August 30 on FX on Hulu.

Disney +
Andor (Disney+) - August 31

During the Star Wars Celebration, Lucasfilm confirmed the Diego Luna-fronted series will premiere Aug. 31.

