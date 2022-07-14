Demi Lovato Receives Stitches After Hitting Head on a Crystal

Watch : See Demi Lovato's EPIC New Head Tattoo

Well this is going to leave a mark.

It's a jam-packed week for Demi Lovato, who is preparing to release their new single "Substance" and appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! July 14. But before any celebrations could take place, the singer faced an unexpected injury.

"Guess who hit their head on a crystal and has to get stitches before Kimmel tomorrow???" Demi wrote on TikTok July 13. "#substance #F--k"

In the video, Demi tried to hide their scar by covering the injury with their hands. But once viewers get a good look in between the eyebrows, it was clear the singer suffered a serious injury. "Guess the crystal wasn't that healing after all..." one fan wrote in the comment section. Another user added, "This adds to the badass rockstar look, it's so hot."

These days, Demi is showcasing their rock n roll skills as they continue rolling out their Holy Fvck era. The upcoming album's second single, "Substance," will be arriving on July 15.