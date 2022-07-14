Demi Lovato Receives Stitches After Hitting Head on a Crystal

Well this is going to leave a mark.
It's a jam-packed week for Demi Lovato, who is preparing to release their new single "Substance" and appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! July 14. But before any celebrations could take place, the singer faced an unexpected injury.
"Guess who hit their head on a crystal and has to get stitches before Kimmel tomorrow???" Demi wrote on TikTok July 13. "#substance #F--k"
In the video, Demi tried to hide their scar by covering the injury with their hands. But once viewers get a good look in between the eyebrows, it was clear the singer suffered a serious injury. "Guess the crystal wasn't that healing after all..." one fan wrote in the comment section. Another user added, "This adds to the badass rockstar look, it's so hot."
These days, Demi is showcasing their rock n roll skills as they continue rolling out their Holy Fvck era. The upcoming album's second single, "Substance," will be arriving on July 15.
"The process of making this album has been the most fulfilling yet, and I'm grateful to my fans and collaborators for being on this journey with me," they previously said in a press statement. "Never have I been more sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks that for itself."
@ddlovato Guess who hit their head on a crystal and has to get stitches before Kimmel tomorrow??? ???????? #substance #fuck ? THEY ARE GONNA KNOW - Heliqs
Demi continued, "To my Lovatics who have been rocking out with me since the beginning and those who are just now coming along for the ride, thank you. This record is for you."
Some fans will be lucky enough to hear Demi's new music live and in person. The 29-year-old is plotting an extensive tour of North and South America in support of their forthcoming eighth studio album.
Despite four years off the road, Demi is more than excited to start performing again starting in August.
"We're working so hard to deliver an incredible show for all my fans," Demi shared. "I can't wait to see them in person to celebrate this new music."