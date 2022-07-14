Olivia Culpo Says She's "Traumatized" After Saving Sister From Falling Refrigerator

Olivia Culpo helped save her sister Sophia from a near-accident involving a fridge while helping their parents move. Read about their cautionary tale.

Olivia Culpo to the rescue.

The former Miss Universe and her sister-in-law Katie were thankfully on hand when a refrigerator fell on Olivia's younger sister Sophia Culpo.

"I didn't post it bc I was traumatized but if you saw her on her stories she's 100% ok," Olivia wrote on Instagram Story July 12. "Luckily Katie and I ran over as it was mid way in the air and held it up although her head was inside the thing. Crazy day. Not going to miss this part of a new move in."

Olivia, 33, included a pic of the three looking down at spilled groceries on the floor while standing behind the now-turned-around refrigerator. "Let this be your reminder to secure all appliances and not leave details like this up to 60+ year old parents," she wrote, "The end."

Following the near-accident, Sophia, 24, wrote on her own Instagram Story, "Yeah, that sucked...that was definitely not fun."

As for what happened? "So the reason that the fridge fell forward is because, it's going to be covered with the matching wood finish front and back, and the back I guess will like be mounted to the wall," Sophia wrote. "But because it's not finished yet, it's not mounted. So that is why it fell forward."

Sophia then showed a close-up of a product warning posted to the fridge, which noted the appliance's potential to tip over and cause injuries. But thankfully, temporary mounts have since been put in place.

Following the rescue, Olivia, Sophia and Katie—who is married to the sisters' brother Peter Culpo—enjoyed some drinks. Another Instagram Story from Sophia showed Katie breaking out a bottle of Casamigos.

