Love Is Blind Contestant Sues Netflix Over “Inhumane” Conditions

Love may be blind, but it's not stupid.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Jeremy Hartwell, who appeared as a contestant on the second season of Love is Blind, filed a lawsuit against the hit Netflix show, the production company Kinetic Content and the casting company Delirium TV, alleging that the cast was placed in "inhumane" working conditions during the filming of the show.

In the lawsuit, which was filed July 13, Hartwell alleged that cast members were only regularly given "alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, energy drinks and mixers. Hydrating drinks such as water were strictly limited to the cast during the day."

"The combination of sleep deprivation, isolation, lack of food, and an excess of alcohol all either required," the lawsuit reads, "enabled or encouraged by defendants contributed to inhumane working conditions and altered mental state for the cast."

Hartwell—who works as a director at a mortgage company in Chicago—alleged in the suit that cast members had their phones taken away upon their arrival, leaving them "isolated" with no "ability to contact family, friends and other persons outside of production."