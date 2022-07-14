Bachelorette Sneak Peek: Gabby Windey Shares Sweet Moment With Nate

Watch : The Bachelorette: Exclusive Sneak Peek

Break out the tissues!

Bachelorette Gabby Windey is brought to tears in an exclusive sneak peek of her upcoming date with Nate, a 33-year-old electrical engineer from Chicago, who she thinks has "great character."

"It's just been really fun," she says in a confessional before their date, "to really peel back the layers and get to know him."

But things take a turn for the serious when they sit down for dinner. Before they can even dig into the appetizer, Nate tells her, "There is one thing I do want to tell you about... I have a beautiful baby girl who is six and she is my world."

"A pocket of my heart just burst open the first time she said dad," he continues. "I'm a girl dad, 1,000 percent."

This is when Gabby, who is one of The Bachelorette's co-leads alongside Rachel Recchia, starts crying. "That's so sweet," she tells Nate, adding in the confessional that this moment brought them closer together. "I can just see him having such a big capacity for love."