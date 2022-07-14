Exclusive

Bachelorette Sneak Peek: Gabby Windey Shares Sweet Moment With Nate

Gabby Windey continues to get to know more about Nate, a self-described "girl dad" in this Bachelorette sneak peek.

By Cydney Contreras Jul 14, 2022 5:30 PMTags
TVExclusivesThe BacheloretteCelebrities
Watch: The Bachelorette: Exclusive Sneak Peek

Break out the tissues!

Bachelorette Gabby Windey is brought to tears in an exclusive sneak peek of her upcoming date with Nate, a 33-year-old electrical engineer from Chicago, who she thinks has "great character."

"It's just been really fun," she says in a confessional before their date, "to really peel back the layers and get to know him."

But things take a turn for the serious when they sit down for dinner. Before they can even dig into the appetizer, Nate tells her, "There is one thing I do want to tell you about... I have a beautiful baby girl who is six and she is my world."

"A pocket of my heart just burst open the first time she said dad," he continues. "I'm a girl dad, 1,000 percent."

This is when Gabby, who is one of The Bachelorette's co-leads alongside Rachel Recchia, starts crying. "That's so sweet," she tells Nate, adding in the confessional that this moment brought them closer together. "I can just see him having such a big capacity for love."

photos
The Bachelorette: Meet the Season 19 Contestants Vying for Gabby and Rachel’s Hearts

More than that, it reminds her of her own tight-knit relationship with her father. When her hometown with Clayton Echard aired in February, she wrote of her dad on Instagram, "He is the most important person in my life and has never missed an important event, dance lesson, performance, etc. and hometowns were no different."

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

"I want to share every big event with him, so when I realized that it was him honking outside, my heart (and eyes) swelled to a gravity-shifting size," she remembered. "All of this emotion was multiplied by feelings of new love—which you know is rare and exciting in itself... That night was one you wish you could just bottle up and keep forever."

While Gabby and her dad are close, it doesn't mean she's going to share all the details from her time on the series with him—namely her Fantasy Suite experiences.. As she and her co-Bachelorette Rachel told E!'s Daily Pop, they're keeping things on a need to know basis. 

Trending Stories

1

Olympic Swimmer Michael Klim Shares His CIDP Diagnosis

2

Chace Crawford Says Leaving Behind Gossip Girl Was “Jarring"

3

Where Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian Stand as They’re Expecting

"Rachel and I are very serious about finding our partners, hopefully finding our husbands," Gabby explained. "So, I think it's just understood in the process without explicitly saying it."

The Bachelorette airs Mondays on ABC.

Trending Stories

1

Olympic Swimmer Michael Klim Shares His CIDP Diagnosis

2

Chace Crawford Says Leaving Behind Gossip Girl Was “Jarring"

3

Where Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian Stand as They’re Expecting

4
Exclusive

Why Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Kept Baby No. 2 a Secret

5
Breaking

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Expecting Baby No. 2 Via Surrogate

Latest News

Tom Brady Reveals the "Hardest Thing" About Parenting

Exclusive

Bachelorette Preview: Gabby Windey Has Sweet Moment With Nate

Demi Lovato Receives Stitches After Hitting Head on a Crystal

EJ Johnson and Greg Mathis Jr. Bond Over Coming Out in the Public Eye

How Regé-Jean Page Feels About Bridgerton Recasting the Duke

Harry Styles Cozies Up in Bed in "Late Night Talking" Music Video

Exclusive

Physical Sneak Peek: Rose Byrne Teaches Aerobics at Home