Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Watch : Kim Kardashian Cuddles With Shirtless Pete Davidson

If you've been feeling the desire to switch up your hair lately, you aren't alone as several stars have showed off new styles. Phoebe Dynevor said goodbye to Daphne Bridgerton by dyeing her hair a warm brunette color plus Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard added the same bright hue to their locks. Meanwhile, JoJo Siwa was defending her bold new hairstyle after it received some negative reactions from fans.

Plus, Pete Davidson continued to prove his love for his girlfriend Kim Kardashian is stronger than ever by adding another tattoo dedicated to The Kardashians star. And the Internet was shook by Bradley Cooper's transformation on the set of his new movie.