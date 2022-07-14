A Whimsical New Loungefly x Lisa Frank Collection Is Coming—And It’s a ’90s Kid’s Dream Come True

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
'90s kids, here's something that's sure to hit you with the nostalgia today!
Loungefly, your go-to for all the cutest pop culture-themed bags, wallets, wristlets and more, has teamed up with Lisa Frank to bring you a vibrant new collection that's guaranteed to put a smile on your face.
The Panda Painter Cosplay Collection is the very first in the partnership between Loungefly and Lisa Frank, and features the fan-favorite Panda Painter in mini backpack and wristlet form. Given Lisa Frank's resurgence over the last few years with the Morphe collab, the Orly collection, and the BlendJet to name a few, it was only a matter of time before the iconic brand got the Loungefly treatment. If you loved Lisa Frank as a kid, this collection doesn't disappoint.
"We at Loungefly know that artistry, color and nostalgia go hand in hand with fandom," Liz DeSilva, Vice President of Creative for Loungefly, said in a press release. "Loungefly's new Lisa Frank collection is the perfect nod to a generation who grew up with the vibrant accessories that make life fun, flirty and colorful."
Both items are set to make their debut this summer. From what we've seen of Lisa Frank collabs so far, this collection is sure to sell out fast.
Read on to learn more and to see where you can shop these must-have pieces.
Lisa Frank x Loungefly Mini Backpack
That backpack is just way too cute, and so is the wristlet below. Just looking at them have us searching the internet for Lisa Frank sticker packs and folders to complete the look. The backpack is made with high-quality vegan leather and feature a special rainbow-colored Lisa Frank x Loungefly metal plaque that's a total vibe on its own.
Lisa Frank x Loungefly Wristlet
The Panda Painter Cosplay wristlet is just as adorable as the backpack above. It's the perfect accessory to carry around when you want to add some color and playfulness to your outfit. It retails for $50.
If you want to get your hands on the new Panda Painter Cosplay Collection, be sure to check out Loungefly.com to get notified when the adorable backpack and wristlet are released. The collection will be exclusively released on Loungefly as of now.
