A Whimsical New Loungefly x Lisa Frank Collection Is Coming—And It’s a ’90s Kid’s Dream Come True

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

'90s kids, here's something that's sure to hit you with the nostalgia today!

Loungefly, your go-to for all the cutest pop culture-themed bags, wallets, wristlets and more, has teamed up with Lisa Frank to bring you a vibrant new collection that's guaranteed to put a smile on your face.

The Panda Painter Cosplay Collection is the very first in the partnership between Loungefly and Lisa Frank, and features the fan-favorite Panda Painter in mini backpack and wristlet form. Given Lisa Frank's resurgence over the last few years with the Morphe collab, the Orly collection, and the BlendJet to name a few, it was only a matter of time before the iconic brand got the Loungefly treatment. If you loved Lisa Frank as a kid, this collection doesn't disappoint.

"We at Loungefly know that artistry, color and nostalgia go hand in hand with fandom," Liz DeSilva, Vice President of Creative for Loungefly, said in a press release. "Loungefly's new Lisa Frank collection is the perfect nod to a generation who grew up with the vibrant accessories that make life fun, flirty and colorful."

Both items are set to make their debut this summer. From what we've seen of Lisa Frank collabs so far, this collection is sure to sell out fast.

Read on to learn more and to see where you can shop these must-have pieces.