Kylie Jenner's Son and Daughter Stormi Steal the Show in New TikTok

While fans have yet to see the face or learn the new name of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s baby boy, the makeup mogul gave a glimpse at her little one in a new video.

Watch: See Stormi Beatboxing in Kylie Jenner's TikTok Video

Rise and shine because Kylie Jenner just shared another glimpse into her life as a mom of two.

In a July 13 TikTok, the beauty mogul gave a tour of her "favorite spaces" in her kids' rooms, which included daughter Stormi Webster's fabulous closet (complete with Gucci shoes as well as Prada and Fendi hats), an adorable wooden rocking motorcycle, shelves for her organizational baskets, a cozy sitting area and a table for two.

Later, Kylie was seen rubbing her Kylie Baby soothing balm on her and Travis Scott's 5-month-old son's legs. Meanwhile, budding TikToker Stormi made a cameo, putting the lip and cheek stick on her face. 

Kylie and Travis welcomed their baby boy on February 2, just one day after Stormi's 4th birthday. Since then, the reality star and the rapper have shared a handful of photos of him but have never revealed his face (although, her mom Kris Jenner previously told Ellen DeGeneres the little one looks "exactly" like his older sister).

photos
Meet Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Baby Boy

Another thing Kylie and Travis have yet to share? Their son's name. While the parents originally called him Wolf, the Kardashians star announced in March that their son's name "isn't Wolf anymore" and that they "just really didn't feel like it was him."

TikTok

So when does Kylie plan to announce the new moniker? "We just haven't fully legally changed it or anything, so I don't wanna announce a new name and then change it again," Kylie told Extra in April. "We're just not ready to share a new name yet."

Although, her sister Kim Kardashian suggested there could already be a winner. "There is one name, I think, lingering, but she really wants to make sure," the SKIMS founder said on LIVE later that month. "It's such a really big decision. Honestly, it's the hardest thing ever in life, is to name a child."

