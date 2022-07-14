Former Studio 54 Owner Mark Fleischman Dead at 82 From Assisted Suicide

Mark Fleischman, the former owner who ran Studio 54—a favorite New York nightclub of celebrities in the early 1980s—died July 13, his business partner has confirmed.

Family and friends are mourning the loss of Mark Fleischman.

Fleischman, who operated the celebrity favorite Studio 54 nightclub in the early ‘80s, died by assisted suicide on July 13. He was 82 years old.

Fleischman's close friend and former business partner Daniel Fitzgerald shared the news on social media. "For almost 20 years, Mark Fleischman was my partner at the legendary Century Club," he wrote in a Facebook post on July 12, adding that Fleischman, who became ill in 2016, traveled to Switzerland to end his life on July 13.

"Mark made the decision to seek assisted suicide in Switzerland because he no longer wanted to endure the suffering," he said. "I made a farewell party for Mark on the 4th of July. I'm so glad we were able to spend this time together, and I will always treasure it. Rest In Peace, my dear friend."

Last month, Fleischman told The New York Post that he had made plans to die by suicide with the help of Swiss nonprofit group Dignitas by consuming a lethal dose of barbiturates. 

In 2016, the former club owner—who is married to Mimi Fleischman—started experiencing an illness that caused his leg to drag. Since then, his condition had worsened, and he became confined to a wheelchair. Doctors were unable to diagnose his ailment.

"I can't walk, my speech is f--ked up and I can't do anything for myself," he told the publication in June. "My wife helps me get into bed and I can't dress or put on my shoes. I am taking a gentle way out. It is the easiest way out for me."

Fleischman also shared that he made the decision to seek an assisted suicide after previously trying to end his own life two years ago, which led to Fleischman's wife finding out about Dignitas, a non-profit organization that provides assistance to members suffering from terminal and or severe physical illnesses.

"They want to be certain that I am making the decision for myself," Fleischman said. "After reading my material, they asked me some questions to make sure I was serious. I had to provide a notarized affidavit, stating that I want to die. I had to go to a psychiatrist and he confirmed that I am of sound mind. I provided all that and they said they want me over there."

Fleischman is survived by his wife, his daughter and two stepchildren.

