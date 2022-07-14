Former Studio 54 Owner Mark Fleischman Dead at 82 From Assisted Suicide

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Family and friends are mourning the loss of Mark Fleischman.

Fleischman, who operated the celebrity favorite Studio 54 nightclub in the early ‘80s, died by assisted suicide on July 13. He was 82 years old.

Fleischman's close friend and former business partner Daniel Fitzgerald shared the news on social media. "For almost 20 years, Mark Fleischman was my partner at the legendary Century Club," he wrote in a Facebook post on July 12, adding that Fleischman, who became ill in 2016, traveled to Switzerland to end his life on July 13.

"Mark made the decision to seek assisted suicide in Switzerland because he no longer wanted to endure the suffering," he said. "I made a farewell party for Mark on the 4th of July. I'm so glad we were able to spend this time together, and I will always treasure it. Rest In Peace, my dear friend."

Last month, Fleischman told The New York Post that he had made plans to die by suicide with the help of Swiss nonprofit group Dignitas by consuming a lethal dose of barbiturates.