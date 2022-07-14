Noah Schnapp Reveals Where He and Doja Cat Stand After DMs Drama

Watch : Doja Cat Loses 200K IG Followers After Noah Schnapp Drama

Has Noah Schnapp and Doja Cat's DM drama turned your world upside down?

Well, don't worry because the Stranger Things star is setting the record straight on where they stand. "Guys everything is all good," he wrote underneath a July 13 TikTok video that featured the singer's hit "Kiss Me More" playing in the background. "I apologized and I still follow her and love her music no hard feelings."

ICYMI, the drama began last week when Noah posted a since-deleted TikTok video of a direct message he'd received from Doja asking him to connect her to his Stranger Things co-star Joseph Quinn (who she'd previously described as "fine as s--t" in a tweet).

"Noah can u tell Joseph to hmu," she asked in the DM before quickly clarifying, "wait no. does he have a gf?"

After Noah encouraged her to slide into Joseph's DMs, Doja noted she didn't know his Instagram or Twitter account so "he doesn't have a dm to slide in." However, the actor helped her out, directing her to Joseph's profile and writing, "Right here ma'am."