Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022: Can't-Miss Deals to Shop on Day 1 From Good American, BÉIS, Coach & More

The countdown is officially on! The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 opens to the public very soon, and we've got all the best deals in beauty and fashion you'll want to shop on Day 1.

Shoppers, set your alarms. After a week of waiting in anticipation for one of the biggest fashion and beauty sales of the year to begin for everyone, the wait is almost over. In less than 24 hours, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 officially opens to the public, and we've got the can't-miss deals you'll want to shop on Day 1.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is popular among shoppers because it has so many top brands like Free PeopleGood AmericanMadewellSpanxBarefoot DreamsUGGBÉIS, The North FaceOlaplex, and Charlotte Tilbury, among many, many others. The sale has a wide variety of items from shorts and sweaters to throw blankets and high-end baby car seats. You can even score beauty deals you can't get anywhere else.

When a sale is this huge, it's important to prioritize a bit since popular styles and items from shopper-fave brands tend to sell out super fast. Because of this, we thought we'd highlight a few items that are sure to sell out. Once the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale starts at 9:01 p.m. PT on July 14/12:01 a.m. ET on July 15, you'll want to have the following items in your cart. 

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Clothing, Shoes & Accessory Deals to Shop on Day 1

Quay It's My Way 53mm Cat Eye Sunglasses

Cute sunnies from Quay for just $37? Guaranteed to sell out fast. In fact, over 500 people are viewing these sunglasses as of publish time!

$55
$37
Nordstrom

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

Spanx's best-selling faux leather leggings are a wardrobe staple you'll be wearing over and over again once fall arrives. Every time we've seen these discounted during Nordstrom's big sales — which, by the way, doesn't happen too often — sizes tend to sell out fast. They're originally $98 but are on sale now for $65. 

$98
$65
Nordstrom

Barefoot Dreams 2-Pack CozyChic Socks

Anytime Barefoot Dreams goes on sale, it gets people shopping. That's even more so when items are on sale for less than $50. During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, this 2-pack of CozyChic socks, originally $30, are on sale for $20. 

$30
$20
Nordstrom

Good American Good Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans

These black Good Waist skinny jeans from Good American feature a gap-proof contoured waistband, a high waist made to lengthen the legs, and afit meant to flatter your curves. Plus, these have no holes or distressing, making them totally work appropriate. They're originally $135, but you can get it for $90 during Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale.

$135
$90
Nordstrom

Coach Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag

This elegant and versatile crossbody bag from Coach is a Nordstrom exclusive style. It's perfect for running errands throughout the day and a night out. It comes in black, red orange, and colorblock chalk, all of which are gorgeous. Right now, it's on sale for under $100.

$150
$100
Nordstrom

Alo Airlift High Waist Midi Leggings

Alo Yoga is one the top athleisure brands out there right now. Not only do they offer the trendiest styles, their premium quality tops, sports bras, leggings and more are wardrobe must-haves. During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, their $118 Airlift High Waist Midi Leggings are on sale for $80. Nordstrom shoppers love how soft, supportive and cute they are. You can choose between two colors. 

$118
$80
Nordstrom

Good American Good Straight Raw Hem High Waist Straight Leg Jeans

Good American jeans are such hot items, they tend to sell out super quick. In fact, this pair of straight leg jeans have already sold out in a several sizes. It's originally $145 but is on sale today for $95. 

$145
$95
Nordstrom

BÉIS The Backpack

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale had really great discounts on several BÉIS products including luggages and their best-selling weekend bag. Since they're so popular and rarely ever go on sale, they sold out really fast. We're sure the BÉIS backpack will too.

$78
$54
Nordstrom

Free People New Frontier Chelsea Boot

These cool western-style Chelsea boots from Free People is already sold out in several sizes. In fact, there are three options available and the distressed tan (as shown below) is only available in a few more sizes. If you love the style, be sure to add to bag ASAP.

$168
$110
Nordstro

UGG Genuine Shearling Slipper

The genuine shearling slippers from UGG come in six colors including pink, red, navy and caribou, which is already sold out in several sizes. They're listed at $100 but are on sale for $70 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. We definitely wouldn't hesitate to snap this up, especially if you're interested in more classic colors like caribou.

$100
$70
Nordstrom

True & Co.'s True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bralette

The True &. Co. True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bralette is made of buttery soft material, and was designed without wires, elastic or seams for a totally smooth fit that's pretty much invisible under clothing. There are four colors to choose from and sizes range from x-small to x-large. Best part is, they're on sale now for less than $30! It's no wonder why over 1,000 people are viewing this currently.

$44
$29
Nordstrom

Free People Swim Too Deep Turtleneck Sweater

An ultra-chic and cozy Free People sweater like this is sure to say at over $100 come fall and winter. But right now, you can add it to your closet for $80. There are several colors to choose from. 

$128
$80
Nordstrom

Steve Madden Holley Chelsea Boot

The Holley Chelsea Boot by Steve Madden will be your go-to boot this fall. It features a chunky, statement-making platform heel, and ribbed detail. There are three colors to choose from, and it's on sale now for $85. 

$135
$85
Nordstro

Natori Rose Dream Custom Coverage Underwire Bra

This Nordstrom shopper-fave bra by Natori is described as the perfect t-shirt bra designed to "disappear" beneath your clothes. Hundreds of shoppers can't stop raving over how comfortable these are. One even wrote it's a great bra for multiple generations. "This bra deserves a five star rating," they wrote. "It is being worn by four women in our family from 25-82 years old. It's as comfortable as a sports bra, the coverage is great, and it looks natural under every kind of shirt."

There are multiple colors to choose from and it's on sale for less than $50.

$72
$48
Nordstrom

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Beauty Deals That Are Sure to Sell Out

NARS Orgasm Blush Duo

Two full-size NARS Orgasm blushes for just $40? Talk about an incredible deal! You definitely don't want to hesitate on this.

$64
$40
Nordstrom

Moroccanoil Moisture Repair Set

Moroccanoil's Moisture Repair shampoo and conditioner truly work wonders at making your hair soft, shiny and silky smooth. Now's your chance to get both the shampoo and conditioner in jumbo sizes, plus a travel-sized version of the best-selling Moroccanoil treatment and a ceramic brush for $95. Such an incredible value for products that really make a difference for your hair.

$142
$95
Nordstrom

Bond Maintenance Set

As of now, over 200 people have their eye on the Olaplex Bond Maintenance Set. If you're a fan of the No. 3 Bond Hair Perfector, you'll want to snag this set during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Included in the set is a jumbo sized version of No. 3, as well as full-size versions of the Bond Maintenance shampoo and conditioner. 

$137
$99
Nordstrom

Voluspa Maison Set of 4 Petite Candles

This set of four beautiful petite candles from Voluspa makes an excellent gift for a birthday, housewarming, or even the holidays. It's originally $60, but it's on sale now for $40. Such a great value! We highly doubt these will stay in stock for long.

$60
$40
Amazon

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit

If you're a fan of Charlotte Tilbury, you're going to want to add this amazing exclusive beauty deal to your bag ASAP. Pillow Talk was made to be a universally flattering pink that looks good on pretty much everyone. This set comes with the cult-fave Pillow Talk Matte Revolution Lipstick, the Pillow Talk Lip Cheat Lip Pencil and the Pillow Talk Hyaluronic Happikiss Lipstick, all for just $59. 

 

$92
$59
Nordstrom

Just in case you need more info on the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022, we've answered a few commonly asked questions below. 

Does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale sell out?

Yes! Items from top brands like Good American, UGG, Barefoot Dreams, Free People, BÉIS, Kate Spade, and Spanx, tend to sell out super fast during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Of course, some sizes tend to sell out faster than others. Certain categories like shoes, bags and beauty also tend to sell out fairly quick. Nordstrom shoppers love snapping up cute sweaters, jackets and jeans at good prices. Bras and panties also tend to go fast, especially if they're from brands like Natori. If you really love something, don't hesitate. There's nothing worse than being on the checkout page and getting an error because the item you want has sold out.

Do Nordstrom Anniversary Sale items restock?

Typically, you won't find any major restocks of items during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. However, if there's something you absolutely love but your size is out of stock, we still recommend keeping an eye out. If you're lucky, one or two items will pop back up. You need to be fast though!

When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale start for everyone?

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale will open to the public starting at 9:01 p.m. PT on July 14/12:01 a.m. ET on July 15 online. You can shop in store during regular store hours starting on July 15.

When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale end?

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on July 31/2:59 a.m. ET on August 1. This applies to everyone, so be sure to shop the sale while you still can!

Looking for more great deals to shop? Amazon Shoppers Say These $20 Crossbody Bags With 14,600+ 5-Star Reviews Are Cute & Perfect for Travel.

