Why Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Kept Baby No. 2 a Secret for Months

Watch : Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson: Timeline to Baby No. 2

Khloe Kardashian is ready to give True Thompson a little sibling, but she wasn't quite ready to share that with the world.

On July 13, news broke that Khloe and ex Tristan Thompson are expecting a second child via surrogate, after welcoming daughter True in 2018. (He also shares son Theo, 7 months, with Maralee Nichols and son Prince, 5, with Jordan Craig).

Khloe's rep confirmed their child was conceived in November, adding, "Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

However, a source now tells E! News that Khloe was trying to keep news of her growing family under wraps. Why?

"Khloe kept the pregnancy a secret to protect surrogate privacy and safety," the insider exclusively tells E! News, "and to protect her mental health from judgement from the public as a result of Tristan's actions."