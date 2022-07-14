Why Child Actors Were Warned About Matt Berry on the What We Do In The Shadows Set

Watch : What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 BTS Secrets

Matt Berry had no idea how this was going to work.

On season four of FX on Hulu's What We Do In The Shadows—which earned its second consecutive Emmy nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series on July 12—Laszlo (Berry) is tasked with raising Baby Colin Robinson, the creepy child-like creature featuring the adult head of Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) that crawled out of Colin's dead body at the end of season three.

It turns out the process of filming with Baby Colin Robinson was, shall we say, unique.

"Despite how it looks, I never did any scenes with Mark. They were all done with toddlers and young people with dots on their heads," Matt exclusively told E! News. "It was a very odd experience because they had to do all the movements. I had things like chainsaws in my hands. It looks quite horrendous. But they were always safe."

When it came time for working with his new young co-stars, Berry was concerned his mouth might get him in trouble.