Where Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian Stand as They’re Expecting Baby No. 2

Khloe Kardashian is done with Tristan Thompson, at least romantically.
As the Good American founder and the NBA star prepare to welcome their second child together via surrogate, a source close to the situation insists that the two are not currently a couple.
"Khloe and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters," the insider tells E News. "The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December. "
On July 13, multiple sources confirmed to E News that Khloe, 38 and Tristian, 31—who are already parents to 4-year-old daughter True Thompson—are expecting another baby together.
"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," a rep for Khloe told E! News. "Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."
Khloe and Tristian welcomed True in April 2018, just days after photos and videos emerged of the athlete allegedly cheating during the reality star's final weeks of pregnancy. "There's video of Tristan making out with a girl last night," big sister Kim Kardashian reacted to the news in a later episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
While the couple stayed together though the scandal, they called it quits in February 2019 after he kissed Kylie Jenner‘s then-BFF Jordyn Woods. She confessed to kissing Tristan at a party on the Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk. At the time, Khloe said on KUWTK that she confronted Tristian after the cheating reports broke and he admitted to the infidelity.
The platonic co-parents later quarantined together in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and openly talked about wanting to give True a sibling on KUWTK. They officially get back together romantically later that year.
"Khloe knows the value of siblings and growing up in a house full of kids and she wants that for True," another insider shared with E! News last year. "It's something they have been working on for a while."
In June 2021, E! News reported that the off-on pair split once again. However, by the fall, Khloe was telling Hulu's Kardashians cameras the two were back together and Tristian was planning to move into her new multi-million home.
But their reconciliation didn't last long. In December 2021, Tristan faced a paternity lawsuit from Maralee Nichols, who said the Chicago Bulls player got her pregnant after they hooked up in March 2021. Maralee's baby boy Theo was born in December 2021 and Tristian confirmed his paternity status via social media in January, along with a public apology to Khloe.
Tristian also shared son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig.
During a recent tell-all with ABC News, Khloe acknowledged that and Tristian aren't a good match romantically, but continued to praised his parenting abilities.
"I still think he's a great guy, and he's a great dad," she told Robin Roberts in April. "He's just not the guy for me."