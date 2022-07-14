The Full Timeline of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Relationship

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have had their ups and downs since going public in 2016. Relive their entire on-and-off relationship as they prepare to welcome their second baby via surrogate.

By Gabrielle Chung Jul 14, 2022 1:01 AMTags
Kardashian NewsKardashiansCelebritiesKhloe KardashianTristan ThompsonTrue Thompson
Watch: Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson: Timeline to Baby No. 2

There's been a new development in Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson on-again, off-again romance.

From the birth of their daughter True Thompson to multiple cheating scandals, the reality star and the Chicago Bulls player have experienced their fair share of ups and downs over the years. Now, though separated, the two are facing a new chapter of their relationship as they prepare to welcome their second baby together via surrogate, multiple sources confirm to E! News.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," a rep for Khloe tells E! News. "Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

While filming The Kardashians in October, Khloe shared that she and Tristan were "back together" and in a "really good place." The next month, they conceived their second child. It was in December when news broke that Tristan had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.

photos
Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson's Cutest Photos

A source close to the situation confirms, "The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else."

The duo are no longer romantically involved, per the insider, and have not spoken outside of co-parenting matters since December. They continue to raise True, 4, together.

Read on for a deeper dive into the couple's complicated relationship history.

Snapchat
2016: Sparks Fly

Khloe and Tristan fuel romance rumors as they're spotted vacationing together in Mexico. On Halloween, they display their budding relationship on social media, confirming love is in the air. "Khloe and Tristan are doing really well. They are exclusive," an insider tells E! News at the time. "There is a lot of chemistry between the two of them and they are happy together."

Byrdman / SURQ / BACKGRID
March 2017: Birthday Bonanza

For Tristan's 26th birthday, Khloe throws her man a gold-themed soirée. "To the happiest of birthdays my love! To the first of many more together!" she writes on Instagram along with a sweet photo of the two looking at each other. "May God continue to bless you in all of your days! And may we forever look at one another like this."

Three months later, Tristan returns the favor by planning a surprise bash for the reality star's 33rd birthday. A source says the couple "looked extremely in love" and were "affectionate all night." "You could tell that Tristan is really in love with her and stuck by her side all night," the insider dishes. "The family loves Tristan and they were all taking photos with him and really treated him like a family member."

Instagram
September 2017: Starting a Family

Multiple sources confirm to E! News that Khloe is pregnant with her first child. "Khloe is so happy. You have no idea," a source says. The mom-to-be does not address the reports. 

Instagram
December 2017: It's True!

Just days before Christmas, the Good American mogul confirms she is indeed expecting. "My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby!" she writes to her followers. "I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages!" Khloe continues, "Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!"

E!
March 2018: A Little Lady Is on the Way

In the season 15 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the expectant star learns she's pregnant with a baby girl. "I don't feel like I'm having a girl at all," Khloe admits. "I'm like in a state of shock."

Instagram
March 2018: Celebrating in Style

With her due date looming closer, the star celebrates her first little one with a luxurious, star-studded and pink-themed baby shower

NGRE / BACKGRID
April 2018: Controversy Strikes

Just days before E! News confirms the arrival of the couple's daughter, reports with photos and videos emerge of Tristan purportedly cheating on Khloe with other women. "There's video of Tristan making out with a girl last night," big sister Kim Kardashian reacts to the news in a later episode of KUWTK

Courtesy Getty Images for Rémy Martin/Jerritt Clark
April 2018: She's Here

On April 12, E! News confirms Kardashian has given birth to her first child. On Keeping Up With the Kardashians, we later learn Kim KardashianKourtney KardashianKris Jenner and Tristan make it to Cleveland in time for the birth. 

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
April 2018: True Love

Amid Tristan's controversy, Khloe confirm their daughter's arrival and reveal her special moniker. "Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE," she writes on Instagram. "Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!"

Tristan Thompson/Instagram
May 2018: Another Chance

A month after Tristan's scandal rocks the couple's world, a source reveals the two are not calling it quits. "Khloe has given Tristan another chance at their relationship, and is trying to put the pieces back together for the sake of True," the insider shares with E! News. "Although she is crushed by the scandal, Khloe desperately wants things to work and wants to have a complete family." When a fan later criticizes her on Twitter for staying with the basketball pro, Kardashian fires back. "You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist," she retorts. "I'm proud of my strength." 

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
February 2019: It's Over

Ten months after welcoming their daughter, Khloe and Tristan break up amid claims that he cheated on her with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods. At the time, E! News is told the pair will remain focused on co-parenting True as Khloe remains in Los Angeles, Calif. and Tristan travels for basketball. 

Instagram
2020: Co-Parents

Despite splitting up romantically, Khloe and Tristan continue to co-parent daughter True and in 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic, they rekindled their relationship and quarantined together in Los Angeles.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
October 2020: Happy Halloween

The threesome wear matching gold costumes for Halloween 2020.

January 2021: Ready for Baby No. 2

Khloe and Tristan confirms rumors they had reconciled in 2020, when Khloe reveals she's ready for baby No. 2 in the first trailer for Keeping Up With the Kardashians' final season, released in January 2021.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
March 2021: Happy Birthday, Tristan

Khloe and daughter True Thompson appear with Tristan at his 30th birthday celebration in March 2021.

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
March 2021: IVF Journey

In March 2021, Khloe reveals she and Tristan have made embryos on their IVF journey to have a second child together.

E!
June 2021: Broken Up Again

E! News confirms that Khloe and Tristan broke up again following reports that the 30-year-old athlete was allegedly spotted entering a bedroom with three women at Nessel "Chubbs" Beezer's party in Los Angeles' Bel-Air area on Thursday, June 17.

"They had been working through the cheating rumors for the last couple of weeks, but Khloe told Tristan he lost all of her trust and the relationship could not be repaired," a source told E! News on June 21. "Khloe really tried, but ultimately, felt too betrayed by him. She's done and says she will not go back."

Hulu
October 2021: Back Together

Khloe told Hulu's cameras that she and Tristan "just got back together" before Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's engagement in October 2021. "We're good. We're actually in a really good place," she said on The Kardashians. "We just got back together. He's been going to therapy a lot. There's just been a lot of effort on his part." On the show, she said she was building her dream home with True and hoped Tristan would live with them.  

Joseph Okpako/WireImage
December 2021: Tristan's Paternity Suit

Tristan is sued by a woman saying he fathered her child, according to court documents obtained by E! News at the time. She says they had sex while celebrating his 30th birthday in March 2021. 

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
January 2022: Tristan's Son Confirmed

In January 2022, Tristan confirms that a paternity test revealed he is the father of Maralee Nichols' son. He apologizes to Khloe, saying, "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you."

TikTok
June 2022: Khloe Tells All

Khloe reveals her reaction to the paternity lawsuit in the season finale of The Kardashians in June 2022, sharing that she didn't know about it before news broke worldwide in December 2021.

"A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine, if you do it, you're not even going to give me a heads up before the rest of the world?" she says. "It's just an additional slap in my face. It's humiliating. I'm embarrassed." At the time, Khloe skipped an emergency Kardashian family meeting about the situation because she felt she didn't need "to hear everyone's opinions and thoughts about my own life." Read more of her reaction here.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
June 2022: Moving On

In June 2022, E! News confirms Khloe had officially moved on and was dating a private equity investor after sister Kim Kardashian introduced them.

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images
July 2022: Baby on Board

Khloe's rep confirms in July 2022 that Khloe and Tristan are expecting their second child via surrogate. The child was conceived in November, before Khloe learned of Tristan's paternity lawsuit, according to a source.

Trending Stories

1

Olympic Swimmer Michael Klim Shares His CIDP Diagnosis

2

Full Timeline of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Relationship

3

Where Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian Stand as They’re Expecting

4

Chace Crawford Says Leaving Behind Gossip Girl Was “Jarring"

5
Exclusive

Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Gushes Over Her & Tarek's Family

Latest News

Exclusive

Why What We Do In The Shadows's Child Actors Were Warned

Penn Badgley Says It’s "Harder" Filming Masturbation Scenes

Where Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian Stand as They’re Expecting

Full Timeline of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Relationship

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Last Call: 21 Things We're Buying Before It Ends

RHOBH: Inside Sutton Stracke and Diana Jenkins' Epic Showdown

Doja Cat Loses Thousands of Followers After Blasting Noah Schnapp