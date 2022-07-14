Struggling Couples Have Their Sex Lives Put on Camera in the Trailer for Discovery+'s Good Sex

Watch : Good Sex Exclusive: Relationship Advice Meets the Bedroom

Lights, camera, action.

Five couples facing different struggles in the bedroom seek the unique guidance of sex coach Caitlin V., in E! News' exclusive first look at Good Sex, premiering Aug. 19 on Discovery+.

"My calling in life is to help people have better sex," Caitlin says in the trailer. "But after a decade of coaching, I have found that what clients tell me is going on in the bedroom is not the full story."

So, Caitlin takes matters into her own hands.

"I've come up with a radical approach," she says. "I've asked my clients to put cameras in their bedrooms."

Whatever works, right?

Good Sex follows "couples experiencing everything from erectile dysfunction and mismatched libidos to excessive masturbation," according to the streamer. "Some couples are given the task to take on an erotic persona, while others are given homework to swap roles of initiator or to connect with themselves before, they arouse each other."