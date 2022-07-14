How Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons Searched for the Naked Truth About Power Run Amok

Watch : How Victoria's Secret Set Unrealistic Beauty Standards

Victoria's Secret has had more to stress over in recent years than moving inventory and staying relevant in the increasingly crowded intimate apparel business.

And it's had to stress about those things a lot.

But the 45-year-old brand has also been busily trying to remake its image in a rapidly shifting retail landscape, hoping to make up for its painfully slow embrace of size diversity when consumers were clamoring for a more representative portrayal of women's bodies.

"We've changed," read a company Instagram post from June 28 (as in this year), heralding the "new Victoria's Secret."

Marketing concerns aside, an explosive 2020 New York Times report detailing allegations of misogyny, harassment and bullying made by employees and models against former top executive Ed Razek, who was with parent company L Brands for 36 years and was instrumental in launching the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, only further clouded the brand's future.