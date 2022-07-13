Everything Khloe Kardashian Has Said About Wanting Baby No. 2

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Reveals How to Flirt With Her on "Hot Ones"

Khloe Kardashian is truly going to be a mom of two.

Four years after welcoming daughter True Thompson with Tristan Thompson, the Kardashians star is expanding her family once again. Khloe and the Chicago Bulls player are expecting their second baby together via surrogate, E! News can confirm.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," a rep for Khloe tells E! News. "Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

Though the baby news may come as a surprise to some fans given the Good American founder's on-and-off relationship with Tristan, Khloe has been open about her desires to have more kids for quite some time. In fact, her quest to make True a big sister was widely documented on Keeping Up With the Kardashians—even during a period when she and the NBA star were separated.

"I might get some embryos and get a sibling," she told Tristan during a 2020 episode. "I might need to borrow some sperm or get some from you, but we'll figure that out later."

And last year, shortly after Khloe and Tristan rekindled their romance, a source told E! that the two were "on the same page and both want another baby."

"Khloe knows the value of siblings and growing up in a house full of kids and she wants that for True," the insider shared. "It's something they have been working on for a while."