Khloe Kardashian and Ex Tristan Thompson Expecting Baby No. 2 Via Surrogate

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are officially expanding their family.

The Kardashians star, 38, and Chicago Bulls player, 31, are expecting their second baby together via surrogate, multiple sources confirm to E! News. The two are already parents to 4-year-old daughter True Thompson.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," a rep for Khloe told E! News. "Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

However, this doesn't mean the duo are back together, a source close to the Good American mogul told E!. In fact, six months after Tristan's paternity scandal, "they have not spoken outside of co-parenting matters," the insider added. "The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December." (The NBA star welcomed Theo with Maralee Nichols last year. He is also dad to Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig.)