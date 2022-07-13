Sex Education Loses Another Cast Member Ahead of Season 4

Watch : Sex Education Star Ncuti Gatwa Will Be Next Doctor Who

Don't expect any NSFW intergalactic musicals in season four of Sex Education.

Why? Well, because the actress who plays alien-obsessed Lily will not appear in season four of the Netflix coming-of-age dramedy. Tanya Reynolds, who first appeared as Lily in season one, confirmed the news to UK's Radio Times.

"I'm not [returning], actually, which is sad, very sad," she said. "It's just the natural progression of these shows—when you have such big ensemble casts and so many characters, I think you have to let a few older characters go to make way for newer ones."

Further proving that she's content with the decision, she noted that it is "absolutely the right thing, the way it should happen."

Tanya's departure from the series comes a week after co-star Patricia Allison, who played Lily's girlfriend Ola on all three seasons of Sex Education, revealed her own exit. Simone Ashley is not expected to return for season four either, as she said in an April interview with Good Morning Britain, "I'm a Bridgerton gal now."