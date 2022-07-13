Ellen Pompeo’s Fashionable Night Out With Her 3 Kids Is Just What the Doctor Ordered

Watch : Ellen Pompeo Celebrates 400th Episode of Grey's Anatomy

We need a doctor because these outfits are sick.

Ellen Pompeo was dressed to impress during an outing at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Women's Show in Sicily, Italy, on July 9. For the fashion-forward event, the Grey's Anatomy star sported a pink satin pantsuit embellished with gems.

And she wasn't the only one who was serving a look. Ellen's husband, Chris Ivery, and their children Stella Luna, 12, Sienna May, 7, and Eli Christopher, 5, were by her side at the fashion week event in eye-catching ensembles. While Chris and Eli donned crisp blue suits, Stella chose a floral two-piece set for her attire. Meanwhile, Sienna wore a pink dress paired with matching flats.

Reflecting on the ways in which she raises her little ones, Ellen shared in a 2018 interview with InStyle that she tries "to get them involved in a lot of things" to instill confidence.