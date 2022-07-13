Ellen Pompeo’s Fashionable Night Out With Her 3 Kids Is Just What the Doctor Ordered

We need a doctor because these outfits are sick.
Ellen Pompeo was dressed to impress during an outing at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Women's Show in Sicily, Italy, on July 9. For the fashion-forward event, the Grey's Anatomy star sported a pink satin pantsuit embellished with gems.
And she wasn't the only one who was serving a look. Ellen's husband, Chris Ivery, and their children Stella Luna, 12, Sienna May, 7, and Eli Christopher, 5, were by her side at the fashion week event in eye-catching ensembles. While Chris and Eli donned crisp blue suits, Stella chose a floral two-piece set for her attire. Meanwhile, Sienna wore a pink dress paired with matching flats.
Reflecting on the ways in which she raises her little ones, Ellen shared in a 2018 interview with InStyle that she tries "to get them involved in a lot of things" to instill confidence.
She explained, "I think if you know how to do a lot of things—dancing, riding horses, whatever—I mean that sounds a little fancy because my kids are fortunate and they're able to do a lot of things, but even if it's kicking soccer ball, even if it's learning how to jump rope, that's how you get confident."
Now, fans of Grey's Anatomy know Ellen's pink satin blazer is a bit different from the white coat she wears as Dr. Grey. And although Ellen has been with the ABC series for all 18 seasons, the 52-year-old recently hinted that she was ready to hang up that lab coat for good.
Back in May, she teased a potential exit from the show, while also noting she wants it to continue in her absence.
"I think for the young people, it's a really good piece of content," Ellen told Entertainment Tonight, "and we're going to try to keep it going for the young people, not necessarily with me, but keep it going beyond me."
But rest assured, Ellen isn't leaving Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital just yet. According to Deadline, the mom-of-three signed a one-year contract with the series for season 19 in January. So, for the time being, we can continue to watch Ellen strut her stuff whether in the streets of Italy or the hospital halls.