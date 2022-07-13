Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page Defends Florence Pugh's See Through Gown From "Out of Line" Comments

After Florence Pugh received several “vulgar” comments about a nipple-bearing Valentino gown she recently wore, Regé-Jean Page called on men to “step up” and stop this behavior.

Dearest reader: Regé-Jean Page most certainly will not tolerate body shaming.

After Florence Pugh fired back at the critics who slammed her for wearing a sheer Valentino gown, the Bridgerton star took to Instagram to call upon his fellow men to do better.

"Take a look at yourself fellas," Page. 34, wrote on July 13 reposting the actress' original clap back. "Then take a look at your mates and step up when it's time to step up. When the boys are out of line, have a word."

He continued, "The weird thing about misogyny is men actually listen to other men, so do your bit, cos the next few years in particular are gonna be a really good time to listen, and take some responsibility, for everyone's sake."

On July 8, Pugh turned heads at the Valentino Haute Couture Autumn/Winter 2022 runway show in Rome wearing a hot pink tulle halter gown, which exposed her nipples. After receiving a number of "vulgar" comments, the 26-year-old responded with a lengthy message on Instagram calling out the individuals who told her she should be "embarrassed" by her body.

"What's been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman's body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see" she wrote on July 10. "It isn't the first time and certainly won't be the last time a woman will hear what's wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers."

 

Ash Knotek/Shutterstock, Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

The actress also challenged her critics to "grow up" and ask themselves why it is so easy for them to be loudly and publicly abusive towards women in 2022.

"Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans," she wrote. "Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise. And all because of two cute little nipples."

Page isn't the only star who came to Pugh's defense. Aubrey Plaza commented on the actress' post, "Ok this is what i been sayingggg," while Joey King called the Little Women star "truly amazing," adding, "You put into words what so many feel but can't articulate.

Jessica Chastain also reposted a photo Pugh in the dress, "Why is it so threatening for some men to realize that women can love our bodies without your permission?"

 

 

 

The Oscar winner added, "We don't belong to you."

