How Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Will Address Jen Shah's Guilty Plea on Season 3

Watch : Andy Cohen REACTS to RHOSLC Star Jen Shah's Guilty Plea

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's upcoming season is certainly going to end with a bang.

A source close to production exclusively tells E! News that filming for RHOSLC's upcoming third season had recently come to a close, but picked back up after Jen Shah plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing on July 11. "There were no cameras in the courtroom," the insider shared, "but production shot confessionals on the women's reactions that will likely be a part of season three."

"There is no way to know what is going to happen," the source added, though they did reveal RHOSLC's cameras are not currently following Jen—who's due back in New York for sentencing on November 28—as the show "technically has wrapped with her and this is not a part of the production cycle."

When it comes to the rest of the RHOSLC cast, they're all on summer break. Several ladies were on vacation during Jen's plea reversal, meaning they might not be featured in the recently filmed confessionals. (Heather Gay and Meredith Marks both accompanied Jen to NYC before she officially changed her plea).