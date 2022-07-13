Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories Liquid Eyeliner Has 10,300+ 5-Star Reviews and It's on Sale for $6

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
With so many celebrity makeup lines out there, but Lady Gaga's brand Haus Laboratories stands out with some amazing products. From the incredibly popular, long-lasting Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner to the game-changing Le Monster Matte Lip Crayon, the superstar has really come through with some revolutionary products. Plus, they are vegan and cruelty-free. This is a great time to shop because there are 70% discounts during Amazon Prime Day 2022.
There's really something for every look you can imagine from the Huas Labs line. If you want an all-out glam look, these are the products you need. If you prefer a more subtle vibe, these are the long-lasting products that you need to survive a long day. No matter what you're going for, Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga comes through with high-quality products that you will use on repeat. Here are some of the most-loved items from the brand along with some super-enticing reviews from fans.
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Amazon Prime Day Deals
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner
If you're going to check out just one product from Haus Laboratories, the Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner is an absolute must-have! This eyeliner is easy to apply with its flexible, precise microtip. The formula is long-lasting and smudge-proof. It comes in black and brown with a devoted following, which includes 10,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. This is one of those products that keep selling out over and over.
A fan declared, "It's like bullet proof eyeliner! This must be some permanent marker type formula! That being said, it's AMAZING. I have REALLY oily eye lids and after wearing it for 12 hrs straight it did not fade, smudge, or transfer to my lower lids. I've been using the same felt tip, 'stay all day' liquid liner for years, but I think I'm gonna switch to this one. The applicator portion is really sturdy, and is easy to use."
Another shopper said, "I tried all kinds of liquid eyeliner. I've been doing a cat eye for the last 12 years so I'd like to think I know what I'm talking about when it comes to quality liner. THIS IS QUALITY. The pigmentation on this is amazing. It's only black and the liquid comes out easily from the brush — no need to press hard on the tip to produce more. The brush itself is a soft and long felt so it's easy to maneuver the pen without having to pull on your lid. And it doesn't budge!! It will stay on the whole day, greasy eyelids and all."
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Le Riot Lip Gloss
The Le Riot Lip Gloss delivers high shine without feeling heavy. This comfortable-to-wear gloss comes in 31 shades. Each shade has photos of models with different skin tones so you can get a better idea of how the gloss will look on you. They're beautiful on their own and as a finish over a matte color. This gloss has 6,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A fan of the lip gloss gushed, "I'm never buying another brand of lip gloss ever again. I have this now in two colors and I love the fact that it's not super sticky, but mainly I'm obsessed with how it makes my lips look so much fuller."
Another said, "I own 5 different Haus Le Riot lip glosses, and I love them all. The bottom line is that they do everything a good lip gloss should; the colors can all be built up, or worn sheer, they're moisturizing, and while they have just enough slip, they don't need to be reapplied every half hour.
I've tried other glosses at every price point, and these are by far, the best (speaking of the price, given what some drugstore brands cost these days, I think Haus' prices are MORE than fair, especially given the quality of what you're getting!). Don't hesitate. Try Le Riot Lip Gloss. You'll love it too."
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga RIP Lip Liner
Yes, this is technically a lip liner, but you can also fill in the lip completely for all-over color. It is waterproof, long-lasting, and highly-pigmented with a demi-matte finish. This comes in 16 shades. It has 3,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper said, "This lip liner was the first "expensive" lip liner I have ever purchased. Being a lady Gaga fan I have been searching for an opportunity to try her products and I needed a good brown lip liner! This is the best I have ever tried. It did not smear and stayed perfect through me chugging a protein shake, patting my lips to remove the protein and then even wearing a mask! My lip liner is still in place and looking great! This is a must buy and if your contemplating it because of the price. Just do it!"
Another raved, "The Haus of Gaga liner (I started with Myth) goes on smoothly, stays all day, and basically is a Boyz II Men song in a lip liner. It's gonna be with you all day, all night, and it's gonna make you feel so good."
A third shopper shared, "Purchased one and went back for three more. They go on super smooth, great rich color and lasts a long time. Work from home and on video calls all day so I wanted something well defined but not over the top. These are really great."
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga The Edge Precision Brow Pencil
Use this precise brow pencil to create natural hair-like strokes. Just brush up the brows with an attached spoolie, then fill in the brow with the pencil and blend it with the spoolie. This eyebrow pencil comes in 13 shades ranging from blonde to dark.
An enthusiastic shopper raved, "I have been looking for a good eyebrow pencil for years. I was fairly happy with Chanel, but this pencil knocks it out of the park. The color is perfect and the pencil tip is fine enough to create a natural looking brow. There is a brush on the other end to even it all out. Who knew you could get so excited about an eyebrow pencil?!
Another said, "Best brow pencil I've ever used. It's thin enough to create detail, but sturdy enough that it won't break when pressure is applied. I will continue to purchase it. On a side note the eyeliner is also great."
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Glam Attack Liquid Eyeshadow
This is a fallout-free, smear-proof, multidimensional liquid eyeshadow that is incredibly long-lasting. There are 13 shimmer shadows and 4 metallic colors. Just shake to activate the pigment before directly applying to the eyelid. Layer on more shadow to amplify the pigment.
"Absolutely love this product. Super easy to apply for days when you want to look glamorous but not actually put much effort into it. The wand is perfectly shaped so that you can even place it on after mascara so long as you're careful! This shade in particular, starlight is the perfect no makeup makeup look that I was going for. This with a tinted moisturizer and mascara makes you look put together but takes practically no effort. I haven't noticed any creasing on me and it dries quickly down to a powder so it stays on comfortably all day," a customer said.
Another shopper shared, "This is easily the best liquid glitter eyeshadow I've ever tried and I've tried A LOT. honestly I think this is even better than STILA because for me stila seemed way thicker and would crease on me but this product never does. also there's never any fallout. I wear this everyyyyday because it's sooo easy and i get sooo many compliments. definitely buy one if you're thinking about it because it's great."
