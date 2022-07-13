Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories Liquid Eyeliner Has 10,300+ 5-Star Reviews and It's on Sale for $6

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

With so many celebrity makeup lines out there, but Lady Gaga's brand Haus Laboratories stands out with some amazing products. From the incredibly popular, long-lasting Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner to the game-changing Le Monster Matte Lip Crayon, the superstar has really come through with some revolutionary products. Plus, they are vegan and cruelty-free. This is a great time to shop because there are 70% discounts during Amazon Prime Day 2022.

There's really something for every look you can imagine from the Huas Labs line. If you want an all-out glam look, these are the products you need. If you prefer a more subtle vibe, these are the long-lasting products that you need to survive a long day. No matter what you're going for, Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga comes through with high-quality products that you will use on repeat. Here are some of the most-loved items from the brand along with some super-enticing reviews from fans.