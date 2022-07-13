See Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Gush Over Her and Tarek's Growing Family

After a long fertility journey, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa is officially expecting.
Hot off her Netflix series' 2022 Emmy nomination, Heather announced she and husband Tarek El Moussa are pregnant with their first child together on July 13. Before the couple dropped the big news, Heather gushed about her man and their growing family exclusively on E! News' Daily Pop.
"He is just the most supportive husband, the most supportive man, and I'm just so lucky," the 34-year-old shared. "And I cannot believe it's been three years since we met, and almost our wedding anniversary, which is so crazy."
Tarek popped the question to Heather in July 2020 after a year of dating, and the two tied the knot not long after in October 2021. "I found my soulmate, we're married, I don't have to look anymore," Heather added, "and, you know, we're just a real family."
She may be a first-time mom, but Heather has already had plenty of parenting practice thanks to Tarek's kids—Taylor, 11 and Brayden El Moussa, 6—whom he shares with ex-wife and former Flip or Flop co-star Christina Haack Hall.
"They're growing up so fast," Heather said of her stepkids. "I met them when they were 3 and 8. They're almost 12 and 7, in the next month [or] two, and it's just crazy to see our family grow and how happy we are all."
Heather's baby news isn't the only good news she's enjoyed this week, as she shared her excitement about Selling Sunset's second-time Emmy nomination for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program on Daily Pop.
"We really just put ourselves out there and we've done so well with it," she stated. "It's such an exciting thing. We didn't know that this was gonna go anywhere when we first started, back in the pilot. And then, season one, it's like, 'Oh, a reality show on Netflix.' You never know. And here we are."
Heather continued, "Sometimes I have to pinch myself that this is my life and I've come this far from being a small-town girl in the mountains and didn't know what I wanted to do with my life, and this is where I am."
Selling Sunset season five is now streaming on Netflix.