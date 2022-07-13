Lana Del Rey and Musician Jack Donoghue Fuel Romance Rumors With Jail Visit

Watch : Lana Del Rey & Sean Larkin Split After 6 Months of Dating

Lana Del Rey and Jack Donoghue just added fuel to the fire when it comes to their romance rumors.

The "Born to Die" singer and Salem band member posed together outside the Cook County Jail in Chicago in a July 12 Instagram post shared to Jack's page. He captioned the photo series, "family visit."

While it's unclear why the pair stopped by the facility, these two appear to be spending more time together.

Back in February, Lana and Jack sparked romance speculation when he shared a since-deleted video of himself and Lana at a monster truck race, per People. And fan theories grew even stronger when photos of Lana at Jack's birthday circulated on the internet in May.

Prior to being linked to Jack, Lana was reportedly engaged to Clayton Johnson. Back in December 2020, a source told US Weekly that Clayton had popped the question. However, it's still unclear exactly when the proposal happened.

Despite being spotted with a diamond ring on that finger, Lana remained tight-lipped during the course of this romance.